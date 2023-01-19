The following is a release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Montana:

BILLINGS, Mont. - A Billings man today admitted that he lied when testifying to a federal grand jury, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said.

Caleb Jason Olson, 21, pleaded guilty to an indictment charging him with false declaration before a grand jury. Olson faces a maximum of five years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release.

U.S. District Judge Susan P. Watters presided. The court will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors. Sentencing was set for May 18. Olson was released pending further proceedings.

The government alleged in court documents that Olson testified before the Billings grand jury on Dec. 15, 2021. At the time, the grand jury was investigating an incident that occurred on Oct. 10, 2019. Olson was placed under oath and advised of the potential ramification should he make a false statement during his testimony. Olson testified about the night of Oct. 10, 2019 and of giving people a ride to a location in Billings. He explained that once at that location, two of the individuals in his car got out and that both had firearm. Olson was asked, “Prior to (John Doe) discharging his gun towards the vehicle, did you have any knowledge that was the plan or intention when you drove to the Heights that night?” Olson responded, “No. I didn’t even know that there were any firearms in my vehicle.” Olson further testified that he was unaware that John Doe had a gun until he pulled it out when he was outside his car and that he, Olson, did not have a gun that night. Those statements were false. Olson knew that he had, in fact, brought a firearm in his car that night.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Zeno B. Baucus, Bryan T. Dake and Benjamin D. Hargrove are prosecuting the case, which was investigated by the FBI.