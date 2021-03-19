BILLINGS - After attacks on Asian Americans around the country have become more prominent, some local members of the community are feeling uneasy.

In the aftermath of a physical attack in San Francisco, you don't need to understand the language to hear the anguish in the woman's cries.

Shao Shen Shieh was one of the two elderly people that was attacked Wednesday. Shieh says she was just waiting at the traffic light when the suspect punched her in her left eye. Luckily, Shieh said she found a large stick in the area and was able to defend herself, sending her attacker to the hospital.

The incident took place just one day after a deadly shooting rampage in Georgia. That suspect targeted three spas, killing eight people before being arrested. Most of the victims are of Asian decent.

With the recent string of violence, Jill Riley, a Korean American living in Billings, says she is experiencing some strong emotions.

"Any time we see racial violence, of course our heart goes out, but when it happens to a community you're a part of, you just feel it more deeply in your soul," Riley said.

Misuk Kim, another Korean American living in Billings, says in the 20 years she's been here, she hasn't personally experienced any prejudice.

"I've never had any insult. Never any violence towards me. I'm very grateful to live in Billings. People are friendly and nice," Kim said.

However, Riley says her daughter had a different experience while she was a senior at a local high school last year.

"When coronavirus started, she was called a dirty Asian at school because of somebody feeling she was a contaminated Asian person," Riley said.

Asians make up just under 1% of the population in Montana, creating a degree of distance from the conflict going on around the country.

And while Riley feels prejudice may not be rampant, she acknowledged it does exist in our communities.

"It's the micro-aggressions, the little digs that are important for me to be able to call out and talk to my children about, and to recognize that this is not okay, and it's not okay to just sit back and take it," Riley said.

In the aftermath of the attacks this week, Kim says she's now much more wary of her surroundings.

"We live in a nice city, we don't have that kind of crime here, but you never know. You never know what could happen to me and to my family," Kim said.

Riley says those who want to be stronger allies should speak out when they see injustice or prejudice.

"Now that it has become more prevalent in the news and people are seeing what's going on, the community is starting to rally around and say, 'this isn't right,'" Riley said.

Kim says she understands a lot of people are suffering, but urges the community to support each other.

"Everybody is having a hard time, even though they didn't get COVID, even though they didn't lose their job, we're all having a difficult time. We need to help each other, not hate each other. Let's hate the coronavirus, not people," Kim said.