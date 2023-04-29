Atomic Circus encourages kids to get excited about careers in STEM industries

BILLINGS, Mont. -- Saturday afternoon parents and kids had the opportunity to enjoy the fourth annual Atomic Circus, a show hosted by Montana State University Billings and the National Institute of General Medical Sciences. The event showcases many fun, interactive performances about various aspects of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

Atomic Circus is a multi-part event with a live performance by MSUB professors as well as a hand on workshop for kids. Assistant professors, Doctors Daniel Willems and Matt Queen said the show is all about sparking curiosity in kids at a young age to set them up for success in the future.

"These kids, even in 5th grade are looking for where they are going to go next and you give them that idea and you plant that seed and you know if you have 1,800 5th graders here and 5 percent of them follow you, that's a huge number," said Dr. Willems

Dr. Matt Queen added, "Just being on a campus and letting them realize that college isn't this totally scary thing, but it's a really cool place where you can learn really neat stuff."