Atlanta police investigating a shooting injuring at least four teens

Overnight, multiple people shot in Atlanta, and police believe the victims are all teenagers.

At least four teens were shot near Maynard Jackson High School close to a waffle house.

When police arrived on a scene they found one girl dead from gunshot wounds.

The conditions of the three surviving teens weren't released, but officials say they were stable.

Officials believe the shooting stemmed from fights between juveniles that police had broken up juts hours before.

Police say they are still looking into the incident, and are interviewing witnesses.