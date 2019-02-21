Former Miles City "athletic trainer" James Jensen is scheduled for a change of plea hearing on March 4th in Federal Court.

The hearing which was originally scheduled for February 12th was postponed to February 22nd and then postponed a second time so that the Government could outline an "Offer of Proof" that Jensen utilized "'any facility of interstate commerce' to commit the offense."

Essentially, the government needed to outline proof that Jensen actually broke federal law in committing the offense of "coercion and enticement" of a minor using a "facility or means" of interstate commerce.

In outlining their argument prosecutors contend that Jensen used the interstate to travel to North Dakota for a day trip wrestling tournament where he conducted "hernia checks" to recruit at least one teen into the "The Program".

The government also contends that Jensen continued to use a telephone to convince the teen to travel to Miles City for regular "treatments."

The offer of proof goes on to show that Jensen used the internet to research techniques that would be used within "The Program" to convince juveniles to participate in acts that would lead to masturbation, ejaculation, and oral sex.

The government also contends that Jensen's daughter learned in 1995 that Jensen has "high school-aged boyfriends all over the country." The government contends that Jensen would use the internet to create a false identity and convince underage males that he too was as a teenage boy through a process known as "catfishing."

Defense attorney's requested the Court to postpone the February 22nd Change of Plea Hearing one week in light of the new discovery provided by the Government.

The Court agreed. Jensen is now scheduled to appear March 4th at 9:00AM at the Federal Courthouse in Billings.

You can read the government's full argument in the documents below.