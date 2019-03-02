A change of plea hearing for James Jensen, a former "athletic trainer" in Miles City, scheduled for March 4th in Billings has been canceled.

According to court filings, Jensen's attorney withdrew consent to Monday's plea hearing and requested the case be transferred to U.S. District Court.

in the request attorney Steven Babcock writes:

"Jensen still plans on entering a knowingly and voluntarily plea of guilty to the Indictment; however, he is now exercising his right to enter a change of plea before a United States District Court Judge. He withdraws his consent to proceed before a United States Magistrate Judge. Knowing all of the facts of the case and after throughly discussing his options with the undersigned, Jensen is of the belief that changing his plea to guilty at the current time is in his best interest. The respective parties are willing to travel to Missoula or Butte to proceed before Chief Judge Christensen."

On Friday, U.S. Magistrate Judge Timothy Cavan approved the request, vacated Monday's hearing and transferred the case to U.S. Chief District Judge Dana Christensen.

A new date for the change of plea has not been scheduled.