At least one person is dead in Brazil after a fire breaks out in a Rio hospital Thursday night.

Staff hastily evacuated patients and temporarily settled some on sheets and mattresses in the street while firefighters battled the blaze.

Fire officials said the fire was under control at Badim Hospital but one person had died.

Staffers in surgical masks wheeled medical equipment into the road as smoke billowed from the building.

Television images showed medical workers tending to some patients sitting in wheelchairs with IV poles beside them in the street.

Elderly and Intensive Care patients were among those rescued.

Many patients were transported to other medical facilities, some accompanied by anxious family members.

Authorities said they were investigating the case.