At least 4 killed in tour bus crash near Bryce Canyon National Park

BRYCE CANYON NATIONAL PARK — At least four people are dead following a tour bus crash just outside of Bryce Canyon National Park.

Multiple injuries were also reported in the crash that occurred on state Route 12, according to the Utah Highway Patrol, with between 12 and 15 of those passengers believed to have suffered “very critical injuries.”

Intermountain Garfield Memorial Hospital received 17 patients: three in critical condition, 11 in serious condition and three in fair condition, Intermountain Healthcare spokesman Lance Madigan said on Twitter.

He also said that Life Flight had dispatched two helicopters and two airplanes to the area to help with the treatment and transportation of victims.

The tour bus was full of Chinese speaking tourists, according to the UHP.

Garfield County Commissioner Leland Pollock said he has heard reports of at least 30 injured.

“This is pretty overwhelming for a little county of 4,900 people,” he said. “This is just horrible for us, and we feel terrible for those who are injured and their families.”

Pollock said the bus went off the road between Bryce Canyon Pines and the top of Red Canyon.

According to the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office, the bus was headed east when it “ran off the road and rolled into the guardrail.”

The sheriff’s office said there were 30 people on board, including the driver.

What caused the crash was not immediately known. There were no reports of other vehicles involved. It was not known what the weather was like at the time of the crash.

S.R. 12 was closed as multiple police and rescue agencies responded.

More details will be posted as they become available.