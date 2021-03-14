At least four dead in shooting in Indianapolis

At least four people are dead after a shooting Saturday night in Indianapolis.

Indianapolis Metro Police officers were called to a home around 8:15 pm Saturday on a report of a person shot.

Police initially said they found one victim with a gunshot wound who was in critical condition.

Police later said the scene was "now a homicide with multiple victims."

Officials at the scene say found victims have been pronounced dead in this incident.

Police believe it is a domestic situation.

Authorities had issued an Amber Alert for a six-month-old girl who was missing.

The baby has been found but police say they have not found the man who took her.