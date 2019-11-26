Assisted living facility hosts first annual tree lighting ceremony

BILLINGS, Mont. -- An assisted living facility is hosting its first annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony in the Magic City.

Last year, TenderNest employees decided to put Christmas lights on a large pine tree just outside of their assisted living facility. Little did they know, this would inspire a tradition the facility would carry on the following year.

This year, TenderNest is partnering with the Adult Resource Alliance. Each holiday season, the alliance decorates eight to twelve trees around Billings to honor seniors.

"Their whole thing is called the love tree and then we have a tree and it just seemed like a great team," says TenderNest Event Planner Connie Beggar.

Director of Marketing, Clyde Barton and Connie Beggar say the tree is roughly 85 to 90 feet tall. If you want to bring family to the tree lighting ceremony, Clyde and Connie say there will be plenty of places to sit.