BILLINGS, Mont. -- In a letter written by the American Health Care Association and the National Center for Assisted Living, it states that COVID-19 spikes within assisted living facilities and nursing homes are imminent.

The letter says this is due to three factors.

First being the amount of time it takes to receive test results, the lack of P.P.E. within these facilities and making sure facilities limit outside visitors, such as friends and family members.

On July 3rd, Yellowstone County Health Officer John Felton announced a public health order restricting visitation to nursing homes within the county in effort to limit the spread of the disease within these facilities.

"Right now we basically, sadly for the residents of these facilities, we've essentially locked down their visitation," says Felton. "That means that the likelihood of where cases come from are going to be people coming into the facility either to work, or as contractors or as vendors."

In a press conference Thursday afternoon, Felton said there have been 112 positive cases within senior care facilities in Yellowstone County with 91 stemming from Canyon Creek Memory Care alone. Felton went on to say that of the 14 deaths in the county, 10 come from senior care facilities with 9 deaths from Canyon Creek.

With many residents in these facilities being at the at risk age, Felton preaches something that has been said since the beginning of the pandemic.

"Wear a mask, watch your distance, wash your hands, stay home if you're sick. If all of us do that, we will reduce the risk not only to the population in genral, but especially to those vulnerable populations."