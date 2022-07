ASHLAND, Mont. - The public is being asked to be on the lookout for an Ashland ambulance that was stolen sometime between midnight to 4:15 a.m. Friday.

The Rosebud County Sheriff's Office said they are working alongside the Ashland quick response unit crew to find the ambulance.

Anyone with information is asked to call RCSO at 406-346-2715.

RCSO advised to not approach the ambulance if it is located, instead call 9-1-1 or the sheriff's office immediately.