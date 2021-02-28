Ash falls on Italian town after volcano eruption

People in Italian towns are cleaning up after a volcano on the island of Sicily erupted again, dropping ash on nearby communities.

Mount Etna, Europe's tallest active volcano, erupted Sunday morning.

Ash and rock fragments covered roads and buildings in nearby towns.

Residents used rooms and dustpans to collect ash on the streets.

Mount Etna's Southeastern crater is the epicenter of the activity that started on February 16th.

Etna's eruptions have let up the volcano seven times in recent days.

The ten-thousand, 800-foot high volcano often erupts but rarely causes damage.

The last major eruption was in 1992.