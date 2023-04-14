BILLINGS, MT -Pictograph Cave State Park is hosting an exhibit and sale of artwork by local painter Hank Fuller from Thursday, April 20, to Sunday, April 23.

The event will take place in the visitor center classroom from 10 AM to 3 PM each day..

Prehistoric people used the area for generations and left behind artifacts, pictographs, and rock paintings. Some of which date back over 2,000 years.

This made Pictograph Cave State Park a place of natural and cultural significance.

Fuller’s goal during the event is to create and exhibit a series of paintings related to the unique character of Pictograph Cave State Park's natural beauty and location.

Through his interpretive process, Fuller strives to highlight the importance of accessing and enjoying nature along with finding spiritual regeneration from this interaction.

Pictograph Cave State Park is located 10 miles south of Billings at 3401 Coburn Road. For more information on the park, please visit: https://fwp.mt.gov/stateparks/pictograph-cave/.