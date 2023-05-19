The following is a press release from Billings Public Library.

BILLINGS, MT -Billings Public Library will host local artist Tyler Murphy on May 27, 2023, for an artistic demonstration. The program will be in the Community Room from 3:00-4:30 PM, and is free and open to the public.

Since his last appearance at the library, Tyler has been working on capturing the colors of a clear evening sky just before sunrise and after sunset. We invite the public to come and see what Tyler has to share about painting the pinks, yellow, and baby blues of an eastern Montana landscape!

For more information, please call Billings Public Library at 406-657-8258.