Artist adding unique works of art to Great Falls

The Great Falls West Bank Landing project wouldn’t be the same without pieces of art planted around the area.

Every sculpture across the West Bank Landing is made from material gathered within 20 miles of the city.

In fact, the sculptures are mostly made from farm and agricultural equipment, most of which is from the turn of the 19th century.

Not only are these sculptures keeping part of the past alive, but bringing new life as well.

“I consider it living sculpture because I have the sculptured pieces with trees that are sculpted around the works so they become a part of the sculpture work. The more time goes by, the more interesting it gets,” explains Mike Holland, the artist behind the sculptures.

Mike says most of the trees he uses are Ponderosa Pine, the state tree of Montana.

For Mike, there isn’t any single form of inspiration for his artwork. He simply starts a project and watches it form from there.

Looking forward, Mark explains he’s sub-contracted for the West Bank Landing project, meaning wherever a new building goes; he goes.

As a result, you can expect an abundance of more Mark's artwork in the future, including a huge clock right in the middle of the SpringHill suites parking lot; an addition to his previous work there.