BILLINGS, Mont. - An artist is celebrating her first year owning and operating her own studio, where she teaches classes to those curious to take up artistic projects.

"I wanted to bring the art community as a whole in Billings together," said Megan Begger, the Owner and Operator of Octopus Ink in Billings. "I love seeing what other artists create and share their story too,"

Begger teaches painting classes to both kids and adults, and showcases other local artists' work by showing the paintings in her studio.

Begger said while she always had the goal of opening her own studio, she had people doubting her success.

"I'm 23. I was 22 when I started. And a lot of people gave their opinions that I'm too young and not experienced enough," said Begger.

"I just want people to feel able to try things out. You can make those decisions to put yourself out there to grow yourself. You don't need anyone's green flags to start chasing your dreams."

A celebration for Octopus Ink is planned for this Wednesday, highlighting the work the studio has done and will continue to do for local artists.