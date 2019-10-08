The Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office announced late Tuesday evening that an arrest had been made in the death of 57-year old Lori Bray.

According to Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder 22-year-old Diego Hernandez was taken into custody at his residence at 8:00 PM Tuesday night and transported to the Yellowstone County Detention Facility.

Sheriff Linder says that Hernandez is being held on a charge of homicide.

Sheriff Linder says the investigation is continuing and no further information is being released at this time.

NOTE: This story was updated to include the specific charge against Hernandez.