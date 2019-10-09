Arrest made in connection to death of Laurel woman

Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder said an arrest has been made in connection to the death of Lori Bray.

Sheriff Linder said Yellowstone County deputies arrested 22-year-old Diego T. Hernandez on a charge of homicide. The arrest was made at Hernandez's home in Laurel around 8 p-m on Tuesday, October 8.

Hernandez was taken to the Yellowstone County Detention Facility. Sheriff Linder says the investigation is continuing and no further information is being released at this time.

Bray was last seen leaving the Cedar Ridge Casino in Laurel at 12:30 am on October 1. Members of the community searched for Bray on Wednesday, October 2, near where her car was located- at the intersection of Buffalo Trail and Laurel Airport Road. Bray's body was found later that day by a man riding an ATV near the intersection of Yard Office Road and Ridge Drive.

There is a candle light vigil for Lori Bray on Sunday, October 13 from 7-9 p-m at Riverside Park. Riverside Park is located at 1425 US Highway 212 S in Laurel. https://www.facebook.com/events/416742592329976/