UPDATE (11/2/19) 6:45pm:

An arrest has been made in connection to the deceased male that was found in a room at the Tiger Town Motel earlier Saturday morning.

According to Sheriff Mike Linder, James R. Eder, age 32, was arrested at approximately 4:30 this afternoon at 7 Alderson Avenue by Sheriff’s Deputies and BPD Officers. Eder cooperated by walking out of the house once a perimeter was established. Eder was booked into the Yellowstone Co. Detention Facility on a charge of homicide.

The ID of the victim, an adult male, is not being released at this time, pending notification of relatives.

A motive has not yet been established but the investigation is continuing.

UPDATE (11/2/19) 3:40PM:

Sheriff's Office investigators have determined that the death of the adult male at the Tiger Town Motel in Ballantine is a homicide and is being investigated as such.

Sheriff Mike Linder says at this time they do not believe there is a public safety issue and that this is an isolated incident, not random. They believe the parties involved have a connection.

As this investigation is in progress, authorities cannot release any further details at this time.

KULR (Ballantine)- Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office investigators are at the Tiger Town Motel in Ballantine, investigating a suspicious death.

According to Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder, an adult male was found deceased in a room at the motel and Detectives are investigating.

Deputies responded to the room at approximately 3:30 this morning and found the man, already deceased.

At this time, Investigators are applying for a search warrant to continue the investigation.