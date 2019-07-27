Arraignment held for father who left his twins in back of his car

An arraignment for a father who left his one-year-old twins in a car during work was held in the Bronx, New York on Saturday.

The father in 39-year-old Juan Rodriguez.

The twins, a boy, and a girl were left in the back seat of Rodriguez's car for about eight hours on Friday.

When he came back to the car, they were both dead.

He says, leaving them in the car was an accident.

The family was emotional at the arraignment.

He pleaded not guilty to two counts of manslaughter and negligent homicide.

His bail is set for 100,000 dollars or 50,000 dollars cash.

Rodriguez will appear before a grand jury on August 1st.