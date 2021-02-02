UPDATE: FEB. 3 AT 5 A.M.

According to the Park County Sheriff's Office (PCSO), deputies tried to serve a court-ordered eviction to 49-year-old Livingston resident Michael Marfuta. PCSO said Marfuta is known to law enforcement and has threatened violence before. Deputies tried to serve the order while Marfuta was away from the residence. PCSO said he fled and confronted deputies, threatening them with a knife.

PCSO deputies and the Livingston Police Department secured the area and tried to work with Marfuta to negotiate a peaceful resolution. PCSO said when it was clear that no safe resolution was pending, PCSO requested help from the Gallatin County Special Response Team.

PCSO said negotiations with Matfuta were unsuccessful and he fired a gun at the officers outside the home. According to PCSO, nobody was injured and deputies didn't return fire.

A warrant has been issued for Marfuta's arrest, charging him with assault with a weapon and obstructing an officer. School for Feb. 3 has been canceled for East Side, Sleeping Giant Middle School and Park high School.

UPDATE:

Park County Sheriff Brad Bichler said the situation at View Vista Village trailer court in Livingston involves an "armed barricaded suspect."

Sheriff Bichler said law enforcement has the situation "contained," but residents should still avoid the area.

UPDATE:

One resident of the View Vista apartments, who asked not to be identified, shared what she has seen develop on-scene in Livingston, regarding the "tense situation."

She said the situation began around 1:40 p.m. when police attempted to pull over the suspect who evaded police by pulling into the View Vista parking lot.

She said police stopped and attempted to approach his vehicle on foot, but the driver started his vehicle again and drove to what she believes to be his apartment. Police followed, knocked on the door and asked the man to exit the apartment.

Since then, the resident said sections of the View Vista apartments and trailers have been evacuated for safety. If residents were not evacuated, she said, police asked them to remain indoors.

The resident said around 4:30 p.m. she heard a loud bang outside that shook the apartment. Police told her that no gunshots have been fired at this time, and she says they continue to update and assure surrounding residents of their safety.

The resident says all entrances to View Vista Village have been blocked off, and authorities are attempting to peacefully remove the man from the apartment.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

LIVINGSTON, Mont. - Park County Sheriff Brad Bichler said they are working on a "very tense situation" in the View Vista Village trailer court Tuesday.

Sheriff Bichler asks that everyone avoid the area at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.