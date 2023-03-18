UPDATE AT 10:01 PM:

The Billings Police Department tells us the suspect has surrendered.

Law enforcement reportedly used water from a fire hose to make the suspect surrender with no further incidents after a standoff over 12 hours long.

The suspect will be evaluated by medical before being taken to the Yellowstone County Detention Facility when appropriate, Billings police said.

A part of Birch Ln. will remain closed overnight.

Utilities to the area will be restored as soon as possible.

More information is expected to be released later this week.

UPDATE AT 8:31 PM:

Any residents still on Birch Ln. where the standoff is happening are being warned water to the street is going to be shut off.

The Billings Police Department reports there is a broken water line near the suspect residence at this time.

Tactical teams from the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office and Gallatin County are continuing to try and resolve the situation.

UPDATE AT 6:52 PM:

The officer who was shot during Saturday’s standoff in Billings is in stable condition, according to Lt. Matt Lennick.

According to an update on the situation from Lt. Lennick, there have been no shots fired from the suspect for a while.

Resources from Gallatin and Yellowstone counties are continuing to focus on the residence along with resources that came down from Lewis and Clark County.

The suspect’s family reportedly tried sending messages to surrender, however, they have had no reported impact.

SWAT has removed the back of the residence and Lt. Lennick says the suspect may be somewhere in the middle of the residence.

Mental health professionals have also been contacted by the Billings Police Department to help with the case.

We will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.

UPDATE AT 3:51 PM:

Lt. Matt Lennick says the barricaded suspect is still shooting at law enforcement as of almost 4:00 pm Saturday.

Law enforcement from Gallatin County has been called in for support so Billings officers can rest and rotate tactical teams.

This all reportedly stems from an incident Friday night, when threats were made on social media around 1:40 am.

Today’s incident started at 7:06 am, and SWAT was activated at 8:00 am.

Crews are still on scene negotiating with the suspect.

We will provide updates as more information becomes available.

UPDATE AT 12:49 PM:

An officer has been shot at the scene of a standoff in Billings.

Lt. Matt Lennick tells us the officer has been taken to this hospital and is undergoing surgery. His condition at this time is unknown.

UPDATE AT 11:47 AM:

Residences in the area of a standoff in Billings have been evacuated Saturday.

Just after 10:30 am, the Billings Police Department reported the active scene was expanded from a closure of Birch Ln. to the 1000 block of Bench Blvd.

As of 11:47 am, officers have evacuated residences.

Currently, law enforcement is trying to contact the suspect who is barricaded inside and is reportedly firing at officers.

We will continue to provide updates on this situation as more information becomes available.

BILLINGS, Mont. - Law enforcement in Billings have Birch Ln. closed for an active scene Saturday morning.

According to the Billings Police Department, officers responded to a complaint of a suspect shooting out of their residence into neighboring residences.

SWAT is on scene and officers are trying to make contact with the suspect.

People are asked to avoid the area.