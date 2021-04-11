Armed man barricades himself in room at Hawaii resort

Police say a man is dead after a stand-off and lockdown at a Hawaiian resort.

It happened at the Kahala Hotel and Resort on Honolulu Saturday night.

Police say around 6 pm, hotel security staff went up to the room where the man was located and knocked on the door.

That's when the suspect allegedly fired at least one shot.

Officers arrived on scene to get staff and guests to safety.

More than 100 people were ushered into the ballroom.

Sources say that the suspect fired multiple shots through his door as officers were in the hallway.

Swat made entry into the hotel room and found the suspect dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to Honolulu police.

Officials say no one else was injured in the incident.