Arkansas company holds mask-burning event

For some in Arkansas, memories of mask-wearing are going up in smoke.

This after the Governor lifter the statewide mandate and let businesses set their own Covid-19 policies.

At Fort Smith Brewing Company customers gathered for a mask burning, where people celebrated the end of the mandate by tossing their face mask into a fire.

Despite the symbolism of the event, the company's owner says he doesn't want people to forget about the pandemic of the risks.

However, he added, people should get to make their own decisions about what the feel is right for them.