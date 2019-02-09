Arizona facility where incapacitated woman gave birth to remain open

An Arizona long-term healthcare facility where an incapacitated woman recently gave birth will remain open after its owners agreed to allow the state to oversee operations.

A spokesman for Governor Doug Ducey says Hacienda HealthCare officials have agreed to accept voluntary regulation.

That means 37 intellectually disabled patients there will be allowed to stay.

The State Health Department released a statement saying "moving this medically fragile community is the option of last resort."

Dr. Cara Christ, Arizona State Health Services Director said, "Transferring them to another facility could result in psychological physical harm and even death."

The announcement to keep the facility open came a day after Hacienda said it was closing its center for the intellectually disabled because keeping it open was "not sustainable."

The incapacitated woman who recently gave birth to a baby boy is in her late 20's and has been a patient there since she was a toddler.

Police later arrested a nurse after a DNA test showed a match between him and the baby.