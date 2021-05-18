BILLINGS - The Apsaalooke Nation Housing Authority is hosting outreach days for their Emergency Rental Assistance Program on May 18, 19 and 20.

The outreach days are being held at the Zimmerman Center, located in Pioneer Park, and run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 4 to 8 p.m. each day.

Workers will be on hand to provide applications for Emergency Rental Assistance. They can answer questions about the program and also provide technical support if you need it.

Individuals must be below 80% of the area median income and be directly or indirectly impacted by COVID-19 to be eligible to apply, Interim Executive Director Joanie Rowland says.

For more information, call (406) 623-7145.