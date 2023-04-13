BILLINGS, MT- Despite the dreary weather, several people gathered at the Yellowstone County Courthouse to take a stand against child abuse.

April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month, and the Family Tree Nurturing Center asked the mayor and county commissioners to proclaim the month for the city of Billings and Yellowstone County.

To commemorate the occasion, several blue pinwheels were planted on the courthouse lawn. The Family Tree Nurturing Center and the Child Abuse Prevention Center work together with the goal of preventing abuse before it ever happens, by utilizing the Nurturing Parenting Program, recognized internationally as an Evidence Based Curriculum for over 30 years.

They offer several services to help parents learn more effective ways to nurture their children, and services range from classes, in-home mentoring, an on-site child therapist and more.

For more information about the services provided by Family Tree Nurturing Center, you can head to their website for more details.