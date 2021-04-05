BILLINGS - The month of April is dedicated to raising awareness to prevent child abuse. This year, the Family Tree Center said their child abuse prevention theme is 'Growing a better tomorrow for all children, together.' To help spread that message, people are encouraged to wear blue every Monday in April.

The Family Tree Center is also selling blue pinwheels, one dollar a piece, for people to plant in their yards, leading up to the 13th annual display of pinwheels event, hosted on the Yellowstone County Courthouse lawn on April 22.

"So we invite everybody to come to the courthouse at noon on that day and we'll be planting pinwheels, and we'll have some speakers and an awards ceremony," Stacy Dreessen, Executive Director of the Family Tree Center, said.

The color blue is meant to symbolize the prevention of child abuse, while the pinwheels themselves represent the happy, healthy childhood every child deserves.

The Family Tree Center said that since 2014 the cases of child abuse in Yellowstone County have risen from 117 to 723 in 2019.

To combat rising cases of child abuse and neglect in Yellowstone County, the organization works to educate and support families to grow together.

“We have free respite child care, to give parents a break. We have parent education classes, we have in-home mentoring, we also have various workshops and family fun nights and other programs that support and educate all families in our community,” Dreessen said.

A fundraiser, called Bite of Billings, is scheduled for April 22 as well. Participating restaurants will donate a percentage of their earnings that day to the Family Tree Center, giving the community several chances to spread the message.

"We would love to see pinwheels throughout our whole county and throughout the whole state and, of course, there are pinwheels throughout the nation in April," Dreessen said.

Bite of Billings Participating restaurants include: