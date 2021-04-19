April Gold Star Teacher Award recipient

BILLINGS - The April winner for the Gold Star Teacher Award is Ms. Tanya Watt from Newman Elementary School.

Watt teaches second grade and has a big heart for her students.

A friend who nominated her says she's gone the extra mile for a student at another school who needed help, and would even pick the student up from school when the parents couldn't make it.

Even in the midst of a pandemic, Watt says her passion for teaching goes beyond the classroom.

"I know some of these parents struggle, and I just feel if I can help them out, that's what I want to do. So they have those struggles, and we are kind of there to help out and fill those needs where we see them," Watt said.