100 Strong of Billings is accepting applications through September 26 for this quarter's grant money, about $10,000. The all-women organization started about two years ago with some simple rules: fund capital projects that benefit women and children.

The members of 100 Strong donate $100 each quarter. Then, they meet and vote on which project will get the money that quarter.

Founding member Julie Seedhouse said, "Any gift is impactful, but when you combine a bunch of people together, you come up with something that is so much more impactful."

100 Strong has funded projects like grocery carts and a shopping area at Family Promise, a double oven for the Boys and Girls Club of Yellowstone County and a parking area for The Friendship House of Christian Service. They have also contributed to the Every Child Plays Inclusive Playground at Rose Park Elementary.

Seedhouse said, "What has been really cool to see is there now is a 100 Strong Gallatin Valley. There's one being developed near Denver. There's one in Vegas. There's one being developed in Missoula. And, a gal from Butte reached out to me and wants to do one in Butte. The concept has had enough influence that other areas are doing the same, which is really fun."

100 Strong members will get together and vote on October 8. If you are interested in applying for grant money or joining 100 Strong, you can go here for more information: https://100strongbillings.com/