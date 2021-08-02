UPDATE: AUG. 2 AT 4:50 P.M.

According to a Facebook post from Billings Fire Fighters, one person was transported by ambulance to a local hospital with unknown injuries following an apartment fire in the Heights.

Battalion Chief Jason Lyon tells us Billings Fire was notified around 2:45 p.m. Monday afternoon from a 911 call that smoke and fire were showing from an apartment building.

Upon arrival, firefighters received report of people possibly trapped inside the apartments.

Due to the layout of the building, firefighters had to extinguish some of the flames before entering. After searching, it was determined there were no people inside the four apartments.

Firefighters did, however, receive report of a person who was injured in the fire and transported by ambulance to a local hospital before they arrived.

BPD and Billings Fire made contact with three of the four residents and determined they were all uninjured. Chief Lyon says they are still attempting to make contact with the fourth resident, but believe she is also uninjured.

Crews are continuing to extinguish any remaining pockets of fire.

There will be an investigation into the cause of the fire, Chief Lyon says.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

BILLINGS - Billings fire crews responded to a structure fire near 50 Miners Place in the Heights.

We have a reporter on scene.

No further information has been released.