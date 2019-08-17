Antique Tractor Club hosts Threshing Bee

HUNTLEY, Mont. -- The Antique Tractor Club in Huntley hosts its Annual Threshing Bee this weekend. Threshing is the process of separating seeds or grain from stalk to make flour. The Threshing Bee reenacts old-time threshing mechanisms using antique tractors.

The wheat bundles are turned into fresh bread from farm to table all in one day. Dick Tombrink -- Treasurer and Co-founder of the Antique Tractor Club -- told us a little bit about the process.

"What we do is we bind this at the Threshing Bee, that's what the chunk of unbound grain is behind us and then we thresh it, we clean it, we grind it into flour, and then we have women that make bread out of it and they hand out samples of the bread so you can see it from the day its standing to the time you eat it. You can watch it go through the whole process," explains Tombrink.

The Threshing Bee also features blacksmithing, a saw mill, a kitty tractor pull, and activities for children. This is ATC's main event of the year and is held at the Huntley Project Museum of Irrigated Agriculture. If you're interested in the Antique Tractor Club, they are always welcoming new members. Club meetings are held every third Thursday of the month at 7 p.m. at Yellowstone Valley Electric.