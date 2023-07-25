Billings, MT- House Bill 359 was intended to ban drag shows and with-it obscene performances from areas like schools and libraries, but a federal lawsuit filed in early July says this law inadvertently has also banned many other forms of art, speech and self-expression.

Adria Jawort is an author, journalist, and most recently a non-profit owner and traveling activism lecturer.

She travels around the country, speaking about native history and its connection with two spirit and transgendered individuals, like herself.

However, she says one of her recent speaking engagements was canceled under the guise of following the law.

Jawort was slotted to give a history lecture at Butte-Silver Bow Public Library in June.

But citing legal concerns, the library posted on their social media page that the reading was cancelled – saying the event would be in violation of legislation -- despite no drag being involved in Jawort’s lecture.

The two-spirit activist said that “there’s lots of people involved in this anti drag lawsuit but I’m like the most explicit example of what every trans and LGBTIQQ activist and free speech activist had said “it’s going to target trans people” and the thing that we said was going to happen, happened and it happened to me, so I end up kind of becoming the face of the lawsuit.”

In her speeches, Jawort says she doesn’t dress up in anything other than her own clothes.

And during the particular event that was cancelled, she was planning to give a native history lecture she had given several times before and was suitable and intended for all audiences.

Jawort also adds that she has struggled to book other speaking engagements and lectures in her home state because of this law.

Something she worries about, because it's not only her livelihood, but her identity, her community and her history.

Jawort says that her lectures intend to "show that LGBTQ, particularly trans identified nonbinary people have existed in this continent since time in memorium. We are literally in the creation stories of many tribes. It's a simple message of acceptance of how we were within our tribes, and nobody thought anything bad or negative about us. There wasn't a political issue, we weren't politicized we were just members of the community."

Jawort, along with several others across Montana, have now come together to sue the state for the current and potential ramifications of this bill.

We have reached out to state representatives defending this bill, and received a statement from Attorney General Knudsen's office quote,

"This is ongoing litigation. It’s the attorney general’s job to defend Montana law."

We will keep you updated with any new information we receive regarding this lawsuit.