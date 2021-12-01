BILLINGS - Dozens of people passionate about making abortions illegal packed the Yellowstone County Court lawn for about an hour on Wednesday.

Attendees at the rally heard from leaders in the anti-abortion movement, including Matt Britton.

Britton is with '40 Days For Life,' an organization which fasts and prays outside Planned Parenthood Clinics for 40 days in the spring and 40 days in the fall.

Britton told us his group is hopeful the Supreme Court will uphold the Mississippi law and ultimately overturn Roe v. Wade, making abortions no longer a woman's constitutional right.

”'Well, what about those unwanted babies?' They won't be unwanted," Britton said. "People will fill in and they will help them, they will adopt them, they will help those mothers, they will provide legal help, they will provide medical help and fill in the gaps so woman can choose life."

We also heard from Laura Terrill, Vice President of External Affairs for Planned Parenthood of Montana.

She called Wednesday a "sad day in America." She believes every person, especially in Montana, values the right to make their own decisions about their bodies and their futures.

Terrill hopes the Supreme Court rejects the Mississippi ban.

But if the Supreme Court does end up overturning Roe v. Wade, she says each state would then have the power to make its own abortion laws.

“Those that want to restrict access could move that floor to 15 weeks. Not all states will, but many will certainly try, and that is really unfortunate to put safe, legal healthcare out of reach and stigmatize it,” Terrill said.

If Roe v. Wade is overturned, it would then be up to lawmakers in Montana to pass specific bills regarding abortion.