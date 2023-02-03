UPDATE AT 6:49 PM:

The City of Billings shared on their Twitter that they are aware of the video, and that Billings police, fire and airport crews have not been called to any related incidents.

They also stated there have not been any plane crashes picked up on radar.

BILLINGS Mont. - We are tracking another object that has been spotted in the sky in the Billings area.

A video shared by Dolly Moore on Twitter shows something in the sky that apparently exploded and is leaving debris falling from the sky.

Moore also described a jet quickly going by, followed by the explosion.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.