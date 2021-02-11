Another day of dangerous wind chill in Montana, ahead of snow and slick conditions

Another day of dangerous wind chill across Montana, with some areas seeing temperatures as low as -40°.

In western Montana, very cold air is being pushed south through the Northern Rockies this morning, creating locally gusty winds. This cold air combined with the winds will create a dangerously cold start to the day, with widespread wind chills -20 and colder from I-90 and northward including the northern Bitterroot Valley. Additionally, a short wave is transiting our area through early morning kicking off some light snow.

In central Montana, very cold temperatures and dangerous wind chills will prevail across the region today through Friday. Periods of light snow and flurries remain possible for the entire forecast area, with a round of light to moderate snow affecting southwest Montana Friday and Saturday. Near record cold minimum temperatures are possible across north central Montana the next few night before temperatures slowly moderate back towards seasonal averages late this weekend into early next week.

In south-central Montana, wind chills are expected to be colder than 20 degrees below zero for much of the area into this weekend. The Wind Chill Advisory for most of the area and the Wind Chill Warning for Wheatland County remain in effect through 11 AM MST Friday and could be extended into the weekend. Dress warmly and avoid exposing skin to the cold air. Frostbite can occur in as little as 5 to 10 minutes in these conditions.