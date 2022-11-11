BILLINGS, Mont. - Lockwood High School's annual Veterans Ceremony featured some special guests this year.

Lockwood opened its auditorium doors to the community to celebrate Montana's military men and women.

Awards were handed out to outstanding veterans, who continue to demonstrate honor and patriotism, even after they have left the service.

Military members in attendance were honored with the Lockwood band playing each of the branch's themes and service members stood for applause for their respective song.

Senator Jon Tester also attended Lockwood's ceremony. Tester is the chairman of the Veteran Affairs Committee in the Senate, and believes that celebrations like this are vital to remembering the sacrifice our soldiers make during and after service.

"So, I think it's important because it's always important that we say thank you to the folks that served us in the military. Memorial Day is for those that have given us the ultimate sacrifice, Veterans Day is for those who survived, and come back, sometimes wounded too. Sometimes they have wounds you can see, sometimes there are wounds you can't. But the bottom line is, they have served this country, they have done it, a lot of times in conditions that are far different from Billings Montana. And they do it with exceptional professionalism. And I think we should be proud of that and thank them for that."

In addition to veterans from every military branch, the ceremony also welcomes members from the U.S.S Billings, after a year of development.

Their commanding officer, Brett Seeley shared their experiences while serving, his pride in his crew, and his honor for veterans in the audience. He also expressed that Montana is leading the way with military enlistment.

"It can be summed by saying there are those who say things and there are those who do things. And it is abundantly clear that the residents of this great state are do-ers, they do things. The national average of adult age residents in a state who are veterans is only 6.9% however here in Montana, you help lead the way with over 10% of your adult age population having served in your country, 1 in 10. "

The ceremony concluded with ringing the bell of honor, a twenty-one-gun salute and a lone trumpet playing taps, all in memory of those who have fought for our country and died protecting our freedom.