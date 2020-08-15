BILLINGS, Mont. - The MontanaFair is hosting the Patrick K. Goggins Junior Livestock Sale, at First Interstate Arena Saturday, and to make the bidding on those prized animals as easy as possible, the event will be streamed live online.

4-H'ers and FFA youngsters have been working tirelessly for months, feeding, training and grooming their animals for today's auction.

Hosted in the First Interstate Arena, hundreds of residents came to watch or bid on these beautiful animals and countless more are bidding from across the country online.

Many people were concerned that this years Junior Livestock Sale might not happen due to the pandemic, but with the help of Northern Livestock Video, these kids and their animals will get the chance to shine.

"School started to be canceled and other events, they're home they are working hard, not that they don't work hard all the time, but they had a chance to really work hard and focus on their projects and do that and really wanted to showcase those, this is that opportunity to showcase what they have done all year long those 4-H and FFA kids, today is, some people say it's payday, I say it's just their day to show it off," said Roni Baker, Yellowstone County 4-H Extension Agent.

The money earned by these 4-H'ers during Saturdays sale will help them pay for their college someday or possibly help them grow their own heard.