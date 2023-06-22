Laurel, MT- Officers from across Montana traveled to Laurel today for recertification, so they can continue in their role as some of the most loyal officers on the force.

Law enforcement handlers and their counterparts participated in a weeklong certification workshop.

The sessions involved verifying that officers are up to date on the skills they need to perform while in the line of duty every day.

And while these officers are good dogs by nature, they also want to do a good job.

And their human handlers agree.

Like Laurel Police Senior Patrol Officer and K-9 handler, Jackson Booth, who is in charge of organizing this year's recertification.

Booth says that "it's really important to have this every year just so the dogs are able to keep up on their skills. It's definitely something that can be diminished over time if a dog isn't working all the time there's going to be a skill that's diminished or lost if they are keeping up with their skills it will just be improve improve improve and keep going to the best of their ability. So just doing this each year make sure they are at the top of their game."

But make no bones about it their work is hard, and these canine officers require yearly recertification and training.

The annual certification follows a national standard set by the North American Police Work Dog Association.

And for days dogs and their handlers work on tracking items and catching the bad guys.

But even after the hard work is done and the certification is earned, there's still more work to do for these patrolling pups.

Booth goes on to say that they "were able to get all of our dogs certified Monday and Tuesday and a little bit of yesterday so all the dogs are done with their tracking certification narcotics certification their apprehending certification so right now we are doing scenario-based stuff to give the guys some more options to look at. And make sure they know how to do it when the situation becomes real life."

And now these officers are trained and re-certified they will soon return to their duties of helping their human-counterparts prevent crime across Montana.