Annual Holiday Parade to return to Billings

BILLINGS, Mont. - Billings' 37th annual Holiday Parade is returning to the Magic City with the theme "Holiday Movies" Friday, Nov. 25.

The parade will begin at 6:30 p.m. at Thirty-second and Second Avenue North.

"The Holiday Parade is a cherished tradition in Billings, taking place on Friday after Thanksgiving," The Downtown Billings Alliance said in its release.

There are more than 50 entries in this year's parade lineup, according to DBA, including Eugene Sara Detachment, United States Marine Corp League and Santa on the Billings Fire Department’s Ladder Truck.

Every year, individual local businesses, organizations and community groups design a float for the parade to spread holiday cheer with the Billings community.

Each float will be judged in the following categories:

Best Entry Overall

Best Float

Best Musical Entry

Best Costume

Best Interpretation of the Theme

Best Performers

Most Original Entry

“We are excited for the opportunity to pair Santa with some Billings First Responders in this year’s parade.” DBA CEO Katy Easton said.

Before the parade starts, community members will be able to take their own pictures with Santa for free inside of Valley Credit Union’s 2nd Ave. N. Branch (3100 2nd Ave. N.) located near Wise Wonders and the start of the parade route, thanks to parade sponsor TDS Fiber for partnering with Valley Credit Union.