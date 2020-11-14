BILLINGS, Mont. - Positive news or trends have become rare since the coronavirus pandemic hit back in March, but one local veterinarian has noticed as we sheltered in, many pets moved out of shelters.

Dr. Edie Best, Owner and Veterinarian of Billings Animal Family Hospital, says since the pandemic, they have seen more than a 25% increase of clients with new pets.

Not only is her practice busier than ever, but according to the COVID-19 Impact Report from animal shelters across the nation, 89% of homeless dogs and cats were adopted from March 2020 to June.

Now, animals are being sheltered less, adopted more and Dr. Best points the paw to people working from home, not seeing their friends or family as much. These lifestyles result in people searching for friendship with someone who truly needs them.

“I think it’s amazing, and I know how much affection I have for my personal pets, and our clients do, I think it’s a huge upturn. Pets have always been super important in a lot of people's lives, but I think now it’s kind of taken a step up because people are so dependent on that companionship,” said, Dr. Best.

Dr. Best wants to remind new pet owners, now is the time to get your pet into healthy habits, routines and to bring them in for shots and vaccines.