BILLINGS, Mont. -- For nearly two-decades Angela's Piazza in Billings has hosted a Super Bowl fundraiser supporting victims of domestic violence.

While the pandemic put that on hold for the past two years, this year its back in Billings.

Angela's Piazza Souper Bowl Fundraiser is a fan favorite among the people of Billings, but instead of focusing on the big game the fundraiser focuses on uplifting those in need within the Billings community.

During Friday’s event, donors were treated to bread and soup donated by more than 28 local restaurants and they also got to take home a pottery or wood sculpture from one of more than a dozen local artists.

All of this to support Angela's Piazza, a women's drop-in center.

There, women and families can get domestic violence and sexual assault education, resources, and, support.

Executive director of Angela's Piazza, Amy Aguirre said, the facility sees about 1500 women a year, including new and returning women and families.

She said, during covid they saw a 65% increase of people in need of their services.

During that time, Aguirre wasn't able to host the annual fundraiser.

But despite that obstacle, she said todays turn out shows her that the community will continue to rally around their mission to support victims of domestic violence.

"It's a great space for community to come together, we often hear comments like I haven't seen you since the last Souper Bowl so it's just really fun together after it's been two years since covid we were able to do it. So, this is our first time back and the energy is so electric and exciting."

Couple of women who made donations said its good to see the community coming together to help woman and families in need.

Joyce Hartentt said, "You can really see the community is supporting it -- because there are so many people right now, I can barely find a table right now."

Samanthan Arave and Kelly Slattery said "We both work in Social services and we understand the necessity of Angela's Piazza and what it does for out community and the needs that it feels in tandem with just the art and being able to see local are donated for a good cause."

Amy Aguirre said they served more 300 people during Fridays event, raising over $10,000. She says the energy through the day has been amazing.