BILLINGS, Mont. - Angel Horses Inc. is a non-profit that helps both people, and rescue animals.

The flooding earlier this month left them unable to provide the same service to their community they've been doing for 25 years.

"We're trying to get back on our feet. The community has really helped us out," said Jonnie Jonckowski, the Founder of Angel Horses Inc.

Over 200 people came to Millice Park on Friday to show support to the organization, and give donations.

A fundraiser where people can donate to help can be found at Angel Horses Inc.