Andy Wilson performs an outdoor concerts for the Edgewood Memory Care Facility

BILLINGS, Mont. - Patients and nurses at the Edgewood Memory Care Facility were in for a treat today when the Cimarron Band played an outdoor concert.

Due to the pandemic, for the last two months Michael, who only wanted to be referred by his first name hasn't been able to see his wife, who is a patient at the Edgewood Memory Care Facility.

With music being a form of treatment Michael thought it would be a great form of entertainment for not only his wife, but for the other patients and staff at the facility. The Cimarron Band performed country and classic rock songs with their guitar and violin all while social distancing.

Life enrichment coordinator Shelby Gee says she's thankful to Michael and the band for providing a special moment for the facility..

"It means a lot for staff and residents because we have been kind of hold up in here for the kind of, last two months about. So, I mean, we're a small community but at the same time, we need outside activity too. We really missed it. A lot of it is based on music and we do work in a memory care, Alzheimer's and a lot of them relate to music the most."

The patio concert was complete with maracas and mock-tail margaritas to also celebrate Cinco de Mayo. Michael says the concert was not only a benefit to the facility but also to the band who has been out of work since the start of the pandemic.