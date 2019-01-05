A North Carolina woman is safe after seeking help from a group of karate experts.

The unidentified woman was walking along a road Thursday night in Charlotte when police say she was approached by August Williams. She ran away and he began chasing her. That's when she ran inside Bushiken Karate Charlotte Dojo.

Head instructor Randall Ephraim was holding a class when she told him she was being chased. He performed a basic self-defense move and waited for police to arrive.

Police say Williams appeared to be on drugs and believe the attempted kidnapping was not random.

Randall Ephraim, Head Instructor at Bushiken Karate, said, "He started to swing and punch at me. So from there we got into a little altercation. It was waiting game of subduing him outside and waiting for the police to come."

Police say they're still investigating whether there was any prior relationship between Williams and the woman.

They say he has been arrested before on assault and weapons charges.