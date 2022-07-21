BILLINGS, Mont. - Two Moon Park in the Billings Heights has been evacuated for an ammonia leak at Centennial Ice Arena.

The bike path that goes under the arena has also been shut down and a portion of Bench Blvd. may possibly see a closure as well.

At this time the Billings Fire Department HAZMAT team is being deployed.

Ammonia is used at the arena to create ice and keep it closed, and a building alarm alerted the fire department to an issue.

Extra firefighters have been called in to help with the situation and cover shifts across the city.