UPDATE: JULY 22 AT 1:35 PM:

Ammonia levels at the Centennial Ice Arena have dropped after the HAZMAT team located and stopped the leak Friday afternoon.

Thursday night, ammonia levels were reportedly as high as 200 parts per million (ppm), and levels Friday morning were still above 100 ppm despite mitigation efforts.

As for now, crews are looking for ammonia levels at or below 25 ppm before releasing the building back to arena staff.

A remote monitoring system is being used to monitor the compressor room, which is the main area of concern, and as long as levels stay below the limit over the next hour, the fire department will be able to release the facility.

UPDATE: JULY 22 AT 6:45 A.M.

The Billings Fire Department HAZMAT crew found the source of the ammonia leak at the Centennial Ice Arena, and there is no threat to the public.

The issue is contained, and the crew turned off the valves and pumps.

An update from the City of Billings said the crew tried another ventilation strategy Thursday night. The crew either ventilated the arena throughout the night, or they will reassess the situation Friday morning.

Two Moon Park and the bike path near the ice arena is still closed as of Thursday night, but Bench Blvd is open to normal traffic.

The City of Billings said they will release an update on the situation.

BILLINGS, Mont. - Two Moon Park in the Billings Heights has been evacuated for an ammonia leak at Centennial Ice Arena.

The bike path that goes under the arena has also been shut down and a portion of Bench Blvd. may possibly see a closure as well.

At this time the Billings Fire Department HAZMAT team is being deployed.

Ammonia is used at the arena to create ice and keep it closed, and a building alarm alerted the fire department to an issue.

Extra firefighters have been called in to help with the situation and cover shifts across the city.