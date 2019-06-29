A group of Americans bused across the Canada-US border Saturday, seeking affordable prices for insulin and raising awareness of "the insulin price crisis" in the United States.

The self-declared "caravan" of Americans from Minnesota crossed the border into Canada on Saturday.

Their goal is to raise awareness of what they call a crisis in the US

It has to do with the life-saving drug insulin, which costs ten times more in the US than in Canada.

Among them is Nicole Smith, who lost her son because of the unaffordable price of the drug.

The group calls itself 'Caravan to Canada.'

The started the journey from Minneapolis on Friday and arrived in London, Ontario Saturday.

The choice of London is also significant because it was where the drug was discovered.

The group paid tribute to its co-discoverer, Sir Fredrick Banting.

They stopped at his house, which is now a museum, after buying insulin at a local pharmacy.