BILLINGS, Mont -- We have seen many generous hearts here in the treasure state, and it’s not limited to only adults. A group of young girls in Magic City are doing their part to help other kids in need.

Youth Dynamics is partnering with American Heritage Girl to fill duffle bags packed full of essential items and cool activities to give to foster children when they enter their new home.

Last year, Youth Dynamics, an organization that helps children in foster care – says they work with kids who move from home to home on a regular basis.

Often, foster children don’t have anything to pack their belongings in – so they put what little they have in empty trash bags.

A local troop of the American Heritage Girls decided to do their part to help these kids in need as a community service project.

They packed these bags so the kids would have something to call their own, more than just a trash bag.

We spoke with one of the girls who says, lots of kids her age don't have the basics and she wants to help those she can through American Heritage Girls.

Selah Van Gerven, of American Heritage Girls MT 0412, says “They sometimes don’t have some necessary items like a hairbrush and stuff like that so we thought it would be good put these bags together so that they could have something like that to have with them.”

She says she is looking forward to more opportunities to help those in her community.

The American Heritage Girls hope that these duffels will give children in foster care a sense of security and ownership.

A newer therapeutic foster parent, Kim Giess came by to pick a duffle for her foster child.

She says she is overjoyed to know her foster kid will receive one of these bags, and believes it will add to the improvements she has already seen.

“Just to see that person blossom, you know because I have only had mine for a couple of months – since January and I have already seen changes – she's happy – happier than she was when she came.” Says Kim.

Youth Dynamics works closely with foster children and adoptive families to prepare them for long-term guardianship or adoption opportunities.

The organization says there’s an enormous confidence boost in a child when they have their own belongings.